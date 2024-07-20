Kelowna firefighters douse evening garage blaze

Kelowna, B.C., firefighters were called to a garage fire in the Rutland area on Friday evening.
The Kelowna Fire Department says it received multiple 911 calls around 8:30 p.m., of a fire along the 1000 block of Tataryn Road.
The fire department said when crews first arrived, smoke and flames could be seen coming from the roof of a detached garage, with flames impinging on adjacent structures.
“The severity was upgraded to a second (alarm fire), then a third alarm (fire),” said the fire department.
Crews quickly knocked down the blaze and contained it to the garage.
The fire department said there were no injuries to firefighters or residents, and that the fire’s cause is unknown.
Get breaking National news
Notably, the fire attracted a large police presence.
In all, the Kelowna Fire Department responded with four fire engines, a rescue unit, a ladder unit and 23 personnel.
Comments