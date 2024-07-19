Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Science

Groundbreaking crop treatment research underway in Lethbridge

By Jordan Prentice Global News
Posted July 19, 2024 8:32 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Ground-breaking crop treatment research underway in Lethbridge'
Ground-breaking crop treatment research underway in Lethbridge
WATCH :Drought, pests, and the rising cost of supplies are creating uncertainty in the future of southern Alberta’s driving agriculture industry. But, as Jordan Prentice discovered, research is underway that may give the industry some reprieve in the future.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Nanotechnology research led by Dr. Justin Pahara and his team of research scientists with Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada is underway at the Lethbridge Research and Development Centre.

The groundbreaking research can address the bad pests in producer’s fields while keeping the good species and reduce the need to spray with traditional insecticides and herbicides.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The goal of Pahara’s work is to create a new generation of nanoparticle crop treatments that will help growers manage pests while maintaining the health of their field, along with increasing production and allowing them to sell what they grow around the world.

Pahara believes it’s possible to have nanoparticle treatments available to producers within the next five to 10 years.

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices