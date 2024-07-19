Groundbreaking crop treatment research underway in Lethbridge

Send this page to someone via email

Nanotechnology research led by Dr. Justin Pahara and his team of research scientists with Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada is underway at the Lethbridge Research and Development Centre.

The groundbreaking research can address the bad pests in producer’s fields while keeping the good species and reduce the need to spray with traditional insecticides and herbicides.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The goal of Pahara’s work is to create a new generation of nanoparticle crop treatments that will help growers manage pests while maintaining the health of their field, along with increasing production and allowing them to sell what they grow around the world.

Pahara believes it’s possible to have nanoparticle treatments available to producers within the next five to 10 years.