Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Downtown Montreal opens its first outdoor public pool

By Matilda Cerone Global News
Posted July 19, 2024 6:05 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'First outdoor public pool in Downtown Montreal'
First outdoor public pool in Downtown Montreal
Finding relief from scorching summer days in downtown Montreal can be challenging. But there is now a new cooling spot making waves in the city, and it's not your typical pool. Global's Matilda Cerone has the details.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A new, one-of-a-kind public outdoor pool is now available to citizens in downtown Montreal.

La Piscinette is a pool made out of a shipping container. Sophie Mauzerolle, Ville-Marie borough councillor, says this type of pool is “an installation that is easy to export, that is easy to move … but also really cost-effective.” The City of Montreal bought the container from an Alberta company for $50,000.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The wooden structure surrounding the pool will last for a couple of years, after which the city will review it.

La Piscinette is located in an area of the city that is strongly affected by the heat island effect.

“We wanted to find solutions to offer citizens and residents, solutions to freshen up during the summer,” Mauzerolle said.

Trending Now

The only problem with the pool is its size: its capacity is a maximum of 20 people.

Story continues below advertisement

Mauzerolle says the surrounding structure offers various alternatives to visitors.

“People can freshen up, enjoy the hammock, have a picnic,” she said, adding that these options lead pool traffic to self-regulate.

This project will serve as a pilot for the city. If successful, such initiatives could pop up around Montreal.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices