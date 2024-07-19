Downtown Montreal opens its first outdoor public pool

Send this page to someone via email

A new, one-of-a-kind public outdoor pool is now available to citizens in downtown Montreal.

La Piscinette is a pool made out of a shipping container. Sophie Mauzerolle, Ville-Marie borough councillor, says this type of pool is “an installation that is easy to export, that is easy to move … but also really cost-effective.” The City of Montreal bought the container from an Alberta company for $50,000.

The wooden structure surrounding the pool will last for a couple of years, after which the city will review it.

La Piscinette is located in an area of the city that is strongly affected by the heat island effect.

“We wanted to find solutions to offer citizens and residents, solutions to freshen up during the summer,” Mauzerolle said.

The only problem with the pool is its size: its capacity is a maximum of 20 people.

Mauzerolle says the surrounding structure offers various alternatives to visitors.

“People can freshen up, enjoy the hammock, have a picnic,” she said, adding that these options lead pool traffic to self-regulate.

This project will serve as a pilot for the city. If successful, such initiatives could pop up around Montreal.