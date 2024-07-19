Manitoba RCMP continue to search after body of second missing fisherman found

Send this page to someone via email

Mounties in northern Manitoba say they’ve found the body of one of two fishermen who were still unaccounted for after going missing on Lake Winnipeg in late June.

RCMP were initially called to the north basin of the lake on June 28 to search for three men from Misipawistik Cree Nation who hadn’t made it home from a trip.

Police found items belonging to the group, and evidence they had shot and dressed a moose at Little Moose Lake, before discovering the body of Tyler Ballantyne, 31, the next day. That left two men outstanding.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Police now believe they’ve recovered the body of a second man, 28-year-old Rayden Dick, following a search on Wednesday.

An autopsy has been scheduled, and efforts to find the third man, 29-year-old Delaney McGillvary, continue.

Story continues below advertisement

Earlier this month, Misipawistik Cree Nation described all three men as experienced fishermen and avid outdoorsmen. Dick, 28 was a fourth-generation commercial fisherman who had been working on the water since the age of 14.