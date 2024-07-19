Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Manitoba RCMP continue to search after body of second missing fisherman found

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 19, 2024 10:01 am
1 min read
RCMP and community members continue to search for missing fisherman Delaney McGillvary, right. after the body of Rayden Dick, left, was found Wednesday. Tyler Ballantyne, center, was found dead earlier this month. View image in full screen
RCMP and community members continue to search for missing fisherman Delaney McGillvary, right. after the body of Rayden Dick, left, was found Wednesday. Tyler Ballantyne, center, was found dead earlier this month. Misipawistik Cree Nation
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Mounties in northern Manitoba say they’ve found the body of one of two fishermen who were still unaccounted for after going missing on Lake Winnipeg in late June.

RCMP were initially called to the north basin of the lake on June 28 to search for three men from Misipawistik Cree Nation who hadn’t made it home from a trip.

Police found items belonging to the group, and evidence they had shot and dressed a moose at Little Moose Lake, before discovering the body of Tyler Ballantyne, 31, the next day. That left two men outstanding.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police now believe they’ve recovered the body of a second man, 28-year-old Rayden Dick, following a search on Wednesday.

An autopsy has been scheduled, and efforts to find the third man, 29-year-old Delaney McGillvary, continue.

Story continues below advertisement

Earlier this month, Misipawistik Cree Nation described all three men as experienced fishermen and avid outdoorsmen. Dick, 28 was a fourth-generation commercial fisherman who had been working on the water since the age of 14.

Click to play video: 'Missing Manitoba fishermen identified by First Nation as search continues'
Missing Manitoba fishermen identified by First Nation as search continues
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices