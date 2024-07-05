Missing Manitoba fishermen identified by First Nation as search continues

Send this page to someone via email

A Manitoba First Nation has identified three fishermen from the community who didn’t make it home after a trip over a week ago.

Misipawistik Cree Nation says Tyler Ballantyne, Delaney McGillvary and Rayden Dick set out on Lake Winnipeg last Thursday.

On the return route, they shot and dressed a moose at Little Moose Lake, but then didn’t return home as expected.

RCMP say they found the body of Ballantyne, 31, in the water on Saturday after locating items from the boat on the shore near Reef Point. The search continues for McGillvary and Dick.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The First Nation described all three men as experienced fishermen and avid outdoorsmen, and said Ballantyne was a father of six with another child on the way.

Dick, 28, is a fourth-generation commercial fisherman who has been fishing since age 14, Misipawistik said in a release. McGillvary, 29, originally from Opaskwayak Cree Nation, was adopted and raised by a family in Misipawistik.

Story continues below advertisement

The First Nation says the families of the three men have asked for privacy as the search continues, but want to thank everyone who has contributed to the ongoing efforts.