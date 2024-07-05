Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Missing Manitoba fishermen identified by First Nation as search continues

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 5, 2024 9:20 am
1 min read
RCMP and community members continue to search for missing fishermen Rayden Dick, left, and Delaney McGillvary, right. Tyler Ballantyne, centre, was found dead Saturday. View image in full screen
RCMP and community members continue to search for missing fishermen Rayden Dick, left, and Delaney McGillvary, right. Tyler Ballantyne, centre, was found dead Saturday. Misipawistik Cree Nation
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Manitoba First Nation has identified three fishermen from the community who didn’t make it home after a trip over a week ago.

Misipawistik Cree Nation says Tyler Ballantyne, Delaney McGillvary and Rayden Dick set out on Lake Winnipeg last Thursday.

On the return route, they shot and dressed a moose at Little Moose Lake, but then didn’t return home as expected.

RCMP say they found the body of Ballantyne, 31, in the water on Saturday after locating items from the boat on the shore near Reef Point.  The search continues for McGillvary and Dick.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The First Nation described all three men as experienced fishermen and avid outdoorsmen, and said Ballantyne was a father of six with another child on the way.

Dick, 28, is a fourth-generation commercial fisherman who has been fishing since age 14, Misipawistik said in a release. McGillvary, 29, originally from Opaskwayak Cree Nation, was adopted and raised by a family in Misipawistik.

Story continues below advertisement

The First Nation says the families of the three men have asked for privacy as the search continues, but want to thank everyone who has contributed to the ongoing efforts.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba to spend $2 million on missing persons response strategy'
Manitoba to spend $2 million on missing persons response strategy
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices