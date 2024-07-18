Menu

Canada

Historic Second World War bomber makes a stop in Saskatoon

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted July 18, 2024 6:09 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Historic WWII bomber makes a stop in Saskatoon'
Historic WWII bomber makes a stop in Saskatoon
WATCH: One of only two airworthy Second World War-era Lancaster bombers left in the world stopped in Saskatoon as part of its partial across-Canada tour in support of the Royal Canadian Air Force's 100th anniversary.
People from across the province gathered at the Saskatchewan Aviation Museum Thursday to catch a glimpse of history.

One of only two airworthy Second World War-era Lancaster bombers left in the world stopped in Saskatoon as part of its partial cross-Canada tour in support of the Royal Canadian Air Force’s 100th anniversary.

According to David Rohrer, the Lancaster captain, only Canada and the United Kingdom produced the aircraft and back in 1941, Canada was the only country that had its own bomber command group fully built, commanded and crewed by Canadians.

Trending Now

Check out the video at the top of the page for more on a one-of-a-kind experience in the sky.

