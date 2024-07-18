Menu

Health

Former head of Manitoba health body got $603,000 the year of his departure

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 18, 2024 11:04 am
1 min read
The former head of Manitoba's provincial health authority received $603,000 last year — a year in which he left the organization.
The former head of Manitoba's provincial health authority received $603,000 last year — a year in which he left the organization. An ambulance drives past Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg on Thursday, June 15, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski
The former head of Manitoba’s provincial health authority received $603,000 last year — the year in which he left the organization.

Disclosure documents at Shared Health show former chief executive officer Adam Topp received total compensation that was $273,000 more than the previous year.

Topp resigned four months into last year and is now a partner in a health-care management consulting firm.

The total compensation amounts revealed by Shared Health include unpaid vacation, severance payments, salaries and other items, and no breakdown is provided.

The documents show Topp was not at the head of Shared Health’s compensation list.

A dozen pathologists took in more, with one receiving $904,000.

Lanette Siragusa named new Shared Health CEO
© 2024 The Canadian Press

