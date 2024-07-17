Menu

Weather

B.C. weather: More daily records set as heat wave continues

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 17, 2024 6:56 pm
1 min read
A graphic showing temperatures across southern B.C. on Wednesday afternoon, July 17, 2024. View image in full screen
A graphic showing temperatures across southern B.C. on Wednesday afternoon, July 17, 2024. Apple Weather
With a large swath of B.C. under ongoing heat warnings, a handful of communities set daily temperature records on Tuesday.

According to Environment Canada, Pemberton had the hottest temperature among areas that set weather records for July 16, as the thermometer hit 38.7 C.

The province’s hot spot, though, and the nation’s as well, was Lytton, where the mercury spiked to 40.9 C but did not set a temperature record.

Click to play video: 'Concerns B.C. heat wave causing wildfire danger to spike'
Concerns B.C. heat wave causing wildfire danger to spike

Below are other B.C. communities where daily temperature records were set.

In Alberta, five areas also set daily weather records, with Cold Lake reaching 31.0 C, breaking its old mark of 29.3 set in 2022.

In the Northwest Territories, four daily records were set, with Hay River and Enterprise both recording temperatures of 34.1 C and breaking old records of 32.0, each set in 1981.

Environment Canada is forecasting temperatures in the mid-to-high 30s for the next week as a ridge of high pressure remains hovers over most of Western Canada.

Below are the communities where daily weather records for Tuesday, July 16, were set.

Blue River

  • New record: 34.7 C
  • Old record: 34.4 C, set in 1970

Cache Creek

  • Tied record of 38.2 C, set in 2014

Dawson Creek

  • New record: 30.2 C
  • Old record: 28.9 C, set in 2012

Pemberton

  • New record: 38.7 C
  • Old record: 37.8 C, set in 1941

Penticton

  • New record: 37.1 C
  • Old record: 36.4 C, set in 2014

Sparwood

  • New record: 32.4 C
  • Old record: 31.2 C, set in 2004

Whistler

  • New record: 34.6 C
  • Old record: 32.9 C, set in 2018

 

