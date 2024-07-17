Emergency hospital visits rising as heat wave continues: Interior Health

Send this page to someone via email

With hot temperatures in the forecast and no relief in sight, Interior Health says it’s starting to see some impacts of the current heat wave that’s baking B.C.

The health agency says it’s seen approximately 60 emergency department visits for heat-related illnesses during the first two weeks of July.

It said the majority of those cases are in the Okanagan, Thompson, Shuswap and Cariboo regions.

Interior Health stretches from Williams Lake in the north to the U.S. border in the south and the Kootenays in the east. Overall, it serves around 830,000 people in B.C.’s Southern Interior.

Global News reached out to Interior Health this week to see if repeated public safety announcements on staying cool have had a positive impact, and if hospital visits are down compared with previous heat waves.

Heading into the heat wave that began just before Canada Day, and into it as well, health and government flooded the airwaves with reminders to stay safe.

When asked about the impact of the messaging, the health agency said: “It’s difficult to gauge how efforts of Interior Health and our community partners are impacting hospital visits, but we encourage everyone to follow public health advice, keep a close eye on inside temperatures and take precautions when going outside.”

Below are some of Interior Health’s tips on preparing for and responding to hot weather.

If you have an air conditioner, ensure it’s in good working order.

If you don’t have air conditioning: Find somewhere you can cool off on hot days. Spend time indoors at libraries, community centres, movie theatres or malls. Consider outdoor spaces with lots of shade and running water. Close windows, curtains and blinds during the heat of the day. This blocks the sun and prevents hot air coming inside. When it cools down, open doors and windows to allow cool airflow. If you have a fan, ensure that it’s in good working order. Don’t rely on fans fans as your primary means of cooling. Keep track of temperatures in your home. Sustained indoor temperatures over 31 C can be dangerous. If your home gets very hot, consider staying with someone or somewhere that has air conditioning. Identify people who may be at high risk for heat-related illness. If possible, help them prepare for heat and plan to check in on them.



Interior Health also noted that everyone is at risk for heat-related illnesses, but others can be more susceptible to hot temperatures.

This includes:

older adults

people who live alone

people with mental illnesses

people with pre-existing health conditions

people with substance use disorders

people with limited mobility and other disabilities

people who are marginally housed

people who work in hot environments

people who are pregnant

infants and young children

It’s also suggested that you drink water to stay hydrated, even if you’re not thirsty, spray yourself down with water, wear a damp shirt, or take a cool shower or bath to cool down.

Taking it easy during the hottest hours of the day, using sunscreen and taking immediate action if you are overheating are also advised.

Signs of overheating include feeling unwell, headache and dizziness. Overheating can lead to heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Signs of heat exhaustion include heavy sweating, severe headache, muscle cramps, extreme thirst and dark urine.

Interior Health says if you are experiencing these symptoms, you should seek a cooler environment, drink plenty of water, rest, use water to cool your body and monitor your symptoms.

Signs of heat stroke include loss of consciousness, disorientation, confusion, severe nausea or vomiting and very dark urine or no urine. Heat stroke is a medical emergency.

“In the event of a medical emergency, call 911,” Interior Health said. “However, it is important to use 911 responsibly to avoid overwhelming the system.”