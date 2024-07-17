Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Sask. public safety agency lifts southern fire bans, discretion given to parks, municipalities

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted July 17, 2024 12:48 pm
1 min read
The Saskatchewan Public Safety says individual communities will now decide whether to enforce bans in southern areas of the province. .
The Saskatchewan Public Safety says individual communities will now decide whether to enforce bans in southern areas of the province. . Vernon North Okanagan RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Current fire ban areas are changing Wednesday that leave it up to individual communities to decide whether to enforce bans in southern areas of the province, the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency says.

“In general, south of Prince Albert, it will be up to individual municipalities, First Nation communities, rural municipalities, and parks to determine if a fire ban is required,” read a release from the SPSA.

Click to play video: '95 active wildfires reported across Saskatchewan'
95 active wildfires reported across Saskatchewan

As of 8 a.m. Wednesday, there were 95 active wildfires burning in the province.

Story continues below advertisement

Provincial fire bans remain in effect for all Crown lands, provincial parks, recreation sites and the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District located north of the provincial forest boundary.

Trending Now
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

This includes the 4.5-kilometre burn notification area.

“While we are modifying the current fire ban, the situation is dependent on weather, temperature, soil conditions and overall fire risk,” said Paul Merriman, Minister of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety.

The province said residents and visitors need to remain diligent in preventing human-caused fires.

“Each provincial park in the southern part of the province will continue to work with the SPSA to determine risk and implement campfire restrictions if required,” said Laura Ross, Minister of Parks, Culture and Sport.

Anyone who spots a wildfire can call 1-800-667-9660, dial 911 or contact their closest SPSA Forest Protection Area office.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices