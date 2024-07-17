Sask. public safety agency lifts southern fire bans, discretion given to parks, municipalities

Current fire ban areas are changing Wednesday that leave it up to individual communities to decide whether to enforce bans in southern areas of the province, the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency says.
“In general, south of Prince Albert, it will be up to individual municipalities, First Nation communities, rural municipalities, and parks to determine if a fire ban is required,” read a release from the SPSA.
As of 8 a.m. Wednesday, there were 95 active wildfires burning in the province.
Provincial fire bans remain in effect for all Crown lands, provincial parks, recreation sites and the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District located north of the provincial forest boundary.
This includes the 4.5-kilometre burn notification area.
“While we are modifying the current fire ban, the situation is dependent on weather, temperature, soil conditions and overall fire risk,” said Paul Merriman, Minister of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety.
The province said residents and visitors need to remain diligent in preventing human-caused fires.
“Each provincial park in the southern part of the province will continue to work with the SPSA to determine risk and implement campfire restrictions if required,” said Laura Ross, Minister of Parks, Culture and Sport.
Anyone who spots a wildfire can call 1-800-667-9660, dial 911 or contact their closest SPSA Forest Protection Area office.
