Sask. farmers optimistic with warmer weather as Ag in Motion kicks off

Ag in Motion started Tuesday out in Langham, Sask., with over 500 exhibitors at the trade show space just in time for the hot weather to hit.

Optimism was also in the air, with many farmers pleased with the rain and sunshine seen so far this year.

“This is probably as good of a crop as I’ve seen in years. It’s almost scary because when it’s too good you think when is the other foot going to fall,” said Leon Heisler, a farmer near Humboldt.

He said the heat is good, but in about a week, farmers will probably be looking for more rain.

“Thanks to all the moisture we have, it’s going to start bringing the crops up, which is good,” said farmer Justin James.

James said the amount of moisture farmers have seen so far this year has been unusual. “We need the heat at this point. Things don’t grow without the heat.”

Ag in Motion which is in its 10th year, runs from Tuesday to Thursday.