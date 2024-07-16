Heat wave continues, wildfire danger rating for Okanagan spikes to high, extreme

Send this page to someone via email

One month ago, a snowfall warning was issued for mountain passes in B.C.’s Southern Interior.

How quickly times can change.

For the third straight week, temperatures will be well above normal, with Environment Canada projecting highs of 36 to 38 C for the Okanagan.

And there’s no relief in sight, as the national weather agency’s forecast features temperatures in the mid- to high-30s until next Monday, July 22.

In the Central Okanagan, normal temperatures for the region are highs of around 27 C and lows of 12 C.

Expectedly, the region’s wildfire danger rating has spiked, going from very low and low in mid-June to high and extreme.

In response to the ongoing heat wave, cities and towns across the Southern Interior have implemented numerous reminders to be fire-smart and health-smart.

In Kelowna, Knox Mountain Drive was shut down on July 11 to reduce the risk of wildfires in Knox Mountain Park.

In Penticton, Mayor Julius Bloomfield urged residents and visitors to be aware of the dangers posed by the high temperatures.

“Simple steps can make a big difference. Please drink plenty of water, cover up as needed, apply sunscreen, go for a dip in the lakes and check in on your friends, family, seniors and neighbours,” said the mayor.

“People can go into city facilities during regular operating hours to cool off.”

“Extreme heat can be dangerous and it’s important to understand the dangers and be prepared,” added the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen.

“Drinking plenty of water, staying cool, and following recommendations from Health Canada can help keep you and your family safe.

“Taking breaks from the heat by spending a few hours in a cool place such as a swimming pool or public library, taking cool showers or baths until you feel refreshed, or using a fan to stay cool are some of the steps you can take.”

On Tuesday, Environment Canada continued its ongoing heat warnings for the Southern Interior.

“Little relief is expected at night with elevated overnight temperatures,” it said.

“Current guidance is indicating that the high temperatures will continue through the weekend, then become more moderate early next week.”