Thunderstorm warning ended for Rocky View County near Cochrane

A thunderstorm warning has been ended for Rocky View County near Cochrane.
According to an alert sent at 2:45 p.m., Environment Canada says it is tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing strong winds, up to toonie-size hail and heavy rain.
The thunderstorm was located 10 km north of Morley and is moving southeast at 10 km/h, the alert read.
Environment Canada said heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads, and residents should take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.
At around 3:15 p.m., Environment Canada cancelled the warning saying the thunderstorms have weakened in the region.
