Weather

Thunderstorm warning ended for Rocky View County near Cochrane

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted July 16, 2024 5:03 pm
1 min read
A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Calgary and surrounding areas of Rocky View County, including Cochrane on Tuesday, July 17, 2023. View image in full screen
A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Calgary and surrounding areas of Rocky View County, including Cochrane on Tuesday, July 16, 2024. Global News
A thunderstorm warning has been ended for Rocky View County near Cochrane.

According to an alert sent at 2:45 p.m., Environment Canada says it is tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing strong winds, up to toonie-size hail and heavy rain.

The thunderstorm was located 10 km north of Morley and is moving southeast at 10 km/h, the alert read.

Environment Canada said heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads, and residents should take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

At around 3:15 p.m., Environment Canada cancelled the warning saying the thunderstorms have weakened in the region.

