Thunderstorm warning ended for Rocky View County near Cochrane

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A thunderstorm warning has been ended for Rocky View County near Cochrane.

According to an alert sent at 2:45 p.m., Environment Canada says it is tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing strong winds, up to toonie-size hail and heavy rain.

The thunderstorm was located 10 km north of Morley and is moving southeast at 10 km/h, the alert read.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Environment Canada said heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads, and residents should take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

At around 3:15 p.m., Environment Canada cancelled the warning saying the thunderstorms have weakened in the region.