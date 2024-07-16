Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Xeriscaping: The changing face of Calgary landscaping

By Doug Vaessen Global News
Posted July 16, 2024 5:13 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'More Alberta homeowners turning to plants, landscaping that require little watering'
More Alberta homeowners turning to plants, landscaping that require little watering
WATCH: Faced with drought, heat and water restrictions, more and more Calgary homebuyers are investing in drought-resistant plants and xeriscaping — also known as water-wise landscaping — for their new yards. Doug Vaessen explains how it works.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Faced with drought, heat and water restrictions in the recent past, new Calgary home buyer Bhavini Gohel says she has chose xeriscaping, the art of using drought-resistant plants and products to landscape her new yard.

“Increased water demand. We have to be mindful. We are going to need essential water supply, and we really are going to have to restrict where we are using our water. So, I think this is really the way forward.”

Click to play video: 'Eco-friendly lawn-care tools'
Eco-friendly lawn-care tools
Story continues below advertisement

Conrad Thibeault, the director of landscaping for Spruce It Up Garden Centre, says it’s a growth industry.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“I’ve been pushing for it for about eight years now and it’s finally starting to catch on. I would say over 50 per cent of the landscaping we do now (is) drought-tolerant xeriscape.”

Click to play video: 'Decor & Design: Landscaping'
Decor & Design: Landscaping

He says the price is higher, but only in the short term.

“It is a little bit more up front than a traditional sodded yard. But the amount of money you are going to save in the end — water management or maintenance — is going to be astronomical in the end.”

Gohel says she and two other neighbours in Mahogny have decided to buy into the concept. She says she can’t wait to see the end result.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is the first yard that we have xeriscaped. Luckily, our neighbors have also agreed as well. So, it’s been great. I am excited to see the results.”

Click to play video: 'Your lawn will survive the drought'
Your lawn will survive the drought

 

 

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices