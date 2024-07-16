Body found in Grand River in Kitchener, police working to identify person

Send this page to someone via email

A body has been found along the banks of the Grand River in Kitchener, according to Waterloo regional police, but they could not say whether it was one of two women who were seen in distress on the river over the weekend.

Police say someone spotted a body in the river near Old Mill Road, shortly after 6 p.m.

When police arrived alongside firefighters and OPP officers, they found the body before confirming the person was dead.

Police issued a release on Monday night in which they said they were still working to identify the body and whether the person found was one of the women who was reported to be in distress on the river on Saturday night.

Two people were reported in distress on the Grand River near King Street and River Road on Saturday at 9:30 p.m., Const. Melissa Quarrie told reporters on Monday morning.

“The searched for the missing individuals commenced that evening, however, it was unsuccessful,” she said while noting that police brought in a drone to help with their efforts.

“The search was paused during the overnight hours and continued during Sunday and into the morning today. At this time, WRPS is partnering with a number of emergency services in order to facilitate the investigation and the ongoing search, including the OPP dive team.”

During the press conference, police confirmed that it was two women who were missing but were unable to provide further information about them.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.