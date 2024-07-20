Regina community organizations offer summer support for residents in need

Send this page to someone via email

To help out residents in need, various community organizations across the city are banding together to hand out food this summer.

The Salvation Army is helping out at Regina’s North Central Family Centre (NCFC).

“The need for feeding in the community, in our centres, it’s such a big deal right now. The homelessness, the poverty levels are at such an increase that we’re seeing so much need right now, so much demand for help,” said Chris Harris, cook and kitchen team lead at Salvation Army’s Haven Hope Church in Regina.

Harris says the biggest uptick in Salvation Army clients, are children, as being out of school means no access to their go-to resource for food, he adds.

The trend of children needing more help is one noticed by other community organizations such as Regina Education and Action on Community Hunger (REACH), which is partnering with the city to offer their version of a summer food program.

“It’s really important to help fill that gap. A lot of the time schools are getting the lunches, but to be able to fill that gap in the summertime when kids don’t have the same programming, it’s really important,” said Matt Liesle, executive director REACH.

Vice president of the Regina Food Bank, David Froh said the two main ways in which people can help out this summer are volunteering and donations.

“We’re a hustling, bustling place full of volunteers. The challenge is raising enough funds, to feed all those kids, because we’re not funded by government, so our ability to feed over 17,000 people is thanks to everything from piggy banks to corporations,” Froh said.

He added that half of the Food Bank’s 17,000 clients are children.

Kim Wenger, executive director of the NCFC said donations are what allow non-profit community organizations need to keep their doors open and help people.

“Food insecurity is a huge problem in our community, a lot of people either can’t afford food or the most nutritious food and can be going without,” she said.

“To know that your kid is getting a lunch, snack and supper somewhere is probably peace of mind for those that are struggling to put food on the table,” she added.

Information on services or ways to support is available on the organizations respective websites.