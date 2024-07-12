Menu

Crime

Calgary police issue warning about high-risk offender

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted July 12, 2024 8:21 pm
1 min read
According to police, 37-year-old Calvin Keegan Dillon was released from custody and returned to Calgary on Friday. Dillon was convicted for assault, sexual assault with a weapon, sexual assault and voyeurism in the past, police said. 
According to police, 37-year-old Calvin Keegan Dillon was released from custody and returned to Calgary on Friday. Dillon was convicted for assault, sexual assault with a weapon, sexual assault and voyeurism in the past, police said.
The Calgary Police Service issued a warning about the release of a high-risk offender on Friday.

According to a news release, 37-year-old Calvin Keegan Dillon was released from custody and returned to Calgary on Friday. Dillon was convicted for assault, sexual assault with a weapon, sexual assault and voyeurism in the past, police said.

Police described Dillon as someone around six-feet-one-inch tall and around 175 pounds. He also has black hair and brown eyes.

Dillon is not bound by any court-ordered conditions but police are working through the court process to request conditions, the release read.

More on Crime
