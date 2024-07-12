Calgary police issue warning about high-risk offender

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Police Service issued a warning about the release of a high-risk offender on Friday.

According to a news release, 37-year-old Calvin Keegan Dillon was released from custody and returned to Calgary on Friday. Dillon was convicted for assault, sexual assault with a weapon, sexual assault and voyeurism in the past, police said.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Police described Dillon as someone around six-feet-one-inch tall and around 175 pounds. He also has black hair and brown eyes.

Dillon is not bound by any court-ordered conditions but police are working through the court process to request conditions, the release read.