Crime

Police issue warning about debit card scam in downtown Calgary

By Cam Green Global News
Posted July 12, 2024 7:17 pm
1 min read
Credit cards are displayed in Montreal, Wednesday, December 12, 2012. Police in New Westminster are warning residents of a sophisticated scam, in which criminals allegedly pose as police officers from their department to con a senior. View image in full screen
Calgarians are being warned about a debit and credit card scam targeting people in the downtown area, where victims are approached to help pay a cab fare. Ryan Remiorz / The Canadian Press
Calgary police issued a warning the public on Friday about a debit card scam targeting people in the downtown area.

Police said there have been five reported incidents this week, with victims finding unauthorized withdrawals from their bank accounts after using their debit cards.

According to police, people are being approached by young males and are asked to help pay a small cab fare, as the driver does not accept cash.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

After providing their debit card to the driver to use on the point-of-sale machine in the vehicle, police said the victims would later notice the card they were given back was not theirs, and unauthorized withdrawals from their account had been made.

Police also believe the cab is not a legitimate taxi, and advise people to never let their debit or credit card out of sight when making a transaction.

Anyone who may have been a victim of a scam is asked to contact police.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

