Crime

Calgary police search for man with Canada-wide first-degree murder warrant

By Cam Green Global News
Posted July 12, 2024 6:41 pm
1 min read
A Canada-wide arrest warrant for first-degree murder has been issued to 38-year-old Jessey James Pearson. View image in full screen
A Canada-wide arrest warrant for first-degree murder has been issued to 38-year-old Jessey James Pearson. Supplied/Calgary Police Service
Calgary police are asking the public to help locate a man wanted for first-degree murder.

In a statement released Friday afternoon, police said 37-year-old Jessey James Pearson is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for murder after failing to turn himself in to the Calgary Remand Centre.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Police described Pearson as five feet 11 inches tall and around 181 pounds with a medium build, green eyes and light brown hair.

Anyone with information about Person’s whereabouts is asked to call police on 403-266-1234, or contact Crime Stoppers.

