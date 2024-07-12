Calgary police search for man with Canada-wide first-degree murder warrant

See more sharing options

Calgary police are asking the public to help locate a man wanted for first-degree murder.

In a statement released Friday afternoon, police said 37-year-old Jessey James Pearson is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for murder after failing to turn himself in to the Calgary Remand Centre.

Police described Pearson as five feet 11 inches tall and around 181 pounds with a medium build, green eyes and light brown hair.

Anyone with information about Person’s whereabouts is asked to call police on 403-266-1234, or contact Crime Stoppers.