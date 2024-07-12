Menu

Canada

Four people taken to hospital after carbon monoxide exposure in Saskatoon

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted July 12, 2024 3:01 pm
1 min read
Four people were taken to hospital on Thursday after being exposed to carbon monoxide in a parking garage under construction in Saskatoon’s Evergreen neighbourhood. View image in full screen
Four people were taken to hospital on Thursday after being exposed to carbon monoxide in a parking garage under construction in Saskatoon’s Evergreen neighbourhood. File / Global News
Multiple people have been taken to hospital after suffering from carbon monoxide exposure.

When crews first arrived at the 100 Block of Horner Crescent in Saskatoon’s Evergreen neighbourhood, they found one patient who was suffering ill effects.

They searched the nearby underground parking garage, where they found three more patients. All were taken to hospital.

Fire crews searched the rest of the building but no one else was found.

Then they set up fans to ventilate the garage.

In a statement from the City of Saskatoon, officials say the building was under construction and not occupied by residents.

“(The) initial cause is thought to be from a concrete power trowel being operating inside the building,” the city said. “The scene has been turned over to Saskatchewan Occupational Safety.”

Global News has reached out to Saskatchewan Occupational Safety for more information.

