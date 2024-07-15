Menu

Weather

Okanagan weather: Sunshine and 30 C heat stick around

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted July 15, 2024 1:45 pm
1 min read
An upper ridge of high pressure lingers this week and strengthens this weekend. View image in full screen
An upper ridge of high pressure lingers this week and strengthens this weekend. SkyTracker Weather
After some slight moderation in daytime highs over the weekend, to the mid-30s C, a gradual warm-up is on the way for the work week ahead.

An upper ridge of high pressure re-establishes itself over the area, bringing back sunshine with a high around 37 C Monday afternoon.

Mostly sunny skies are expected through the middle of the week with highs staying in the upper-30s and lows just a few degrees into the teens at night, not giving much relief.

The week will end on Friday with highs around 37 C as the sunshine sticks around.

No relief is expected for the weekend ahead, with highs in the upper 30s or low 40s C as the sunshine continues and the ridge further strengthens.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather
For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

