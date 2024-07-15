Okanagan weather: Sunshine and 30 C heat stick around

Send this page to someone via email

After some slight moderation in daytime highs over the weekend, to the mid-30s C, a gradual warm-up is on the way for the work week ahead.

An upper ridge of high pressure re-establishes itself over the area, bringing back sunshine with a high around 37 C Monday afternoon.

Mostly sunny skies are expected through the middle of the week with highs staying in the upper-30s and lows just a few degrees into the teens at night, not giving much relief.

The week will end on Friday with highs around 37 C as the sunshine sticks around.

No relief is expected for the weekend ahead, with highs in the upper 30s or low 40s C as the sunshine continues and the ridge further strengthens.

View image in full screen Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

