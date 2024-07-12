Menu

N.S. spent $1.2. million on controversial wine subsidy program from January to March

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 12, 2024 9:17 am
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston is going back on a controversial wine program. Houston says he plans on taking a pause on a subsidy that would be provided to some wine bottlers.
After months of silence, the Nova Scotia government finally revealed the total figure spent on a wine subsidy program that caused many of the province’s winemakers to feel sour.

Finance Minister Allan MacMaster told reporters Thursday the province allocated $1.2 million to two wine bottling companies in Nova Scotia between January and March.

Until now, the province shared minimal details of the support provided to Nova Scotia’s two wine bottling companies.

MacMaster said the government released the figures because the amount was going to “come out in the public accounts anyway.”

When the subsidy program was first announced, winemakers complained it helped the province’s two bottling companies import cheaper grape juice and push local producers off the shelves at the Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation.

Premier Tim Houston in March paused the subsidy program and created a working group tasked with coming up with a new measure that would satisfy all the players in the province’s wine industry.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 12, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

