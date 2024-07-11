Menu

Entertainment

Heat is not stopping people from attending Saskatchewan Jazz Festival

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted July 11, 2024 6:41 pm
1 min read
Organizers of the Sask. Jazz Festival have prepared for the heatwave for attendees with cooling and misting stations as well as public water stations. View image in full screen
Organizers of the Sask. Jazz Festival have prepared for the heatwave for attendees with cooling and misting stations as well as public water stations. Global Saskatoon
The Saskatchewan Jazz Festival has a few days for music lovers to enjoy some great entertainment despite the prairie heat.

The executive director of the Sask. Jazz Festival said they are ensuring attendees can enjoy themselves at the event.

“We have two misting stations provided by the City of Saskatoon,” said Shannon Josdal. “So, you can step in and just get misted off. We’ve got public water stations at the north and south gates.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The hot temperatures are not stopping Thursday evening performer Johnny Reid from getting up on the stage.

“I always like sweating on stage, kind of makes you feel like you’re working,” said Reid. “I’ve always enjoyed the heat … it’s summertime, we should be warm.”

The event kicked off on July 4 and runs until Saturday with many musicians ready to hit the stage.

