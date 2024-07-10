Menu

Crime

Kitchener man arrested after stolen delivery vehicle collides with GRT bus

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 10, 2024 4:49 pm
1 min read
A man in handcuffs. View image in full screen
A man in handcuffs. Getty Images
Waterloo regional police say a man was arrested after several collisions involving a stolen delivery vehicle near St Mary’s Hospital in Kitchener on Tuesday afternoon.

After arriving at the scene, police say the officers discovered that the stolen delivery vehicle hit several vehicles before colliding with a Grand River Transit bus near Queens Boulevard and Rex Drive at around 3 p.m.

The accused then allegedly attempted to steal another vehicle before taking off on foot.

Police say officers soon tracked the man down and arrested him. An 18-year-old Kitchener man is facing several charges including theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving, failure to stop after an accident and attempt theft of a motor vehicle.

Trending Now

There were no injuries reported to police as a result of the collisions.

