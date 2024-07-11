Okanagan weather: Wash-rinse-repeat forecast with temperatures in mid-30s

Send this page to someone via email

The Okanagan weather forecast will be stuck on repeat for the next few days.

In a continuation of this week’s sunny and above-normal temperatures, though not as scorching, Thursday will see temperatures in the mid-30s as the ridge of high pressure continues to dominate the region.

Friday will see similar conditions under mostly sunny skies, though a few more clouds could bubble up late in the day as the mercury reaches 36 C.

There’s also a slight chance of a late-day thunderstorm at higher elevations, which could bring dry lightning. This could be a concern as the region’s fire danger rating is listed as high to extreme.

The forecast for the second weekend of July calls for pure blue skies and sunshine, plus daytime highs in the mid-30s and overnight lows in the mid-teens.

The heat continues into the week ahead with highs staying in the mid-30s.

View image in full screen Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

