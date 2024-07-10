Assault in downtown Peterborough deemed hate crime: police

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough police have arrested one woman and are looking for two other suspects following what they’re calling a hate crime incident in the downtown early Wednesday.

Around 12:20 a.m., Peterborough Police Service officers responded to a reported assault in the area of Charlotte and George streets.

Officers learned the victim was walking when a woman with a knife, in company with two men, ran at the victim. It’s alleged the woman called the victim names based on her skin colour.

Police say the victim started to run but fell and the accused caught up to her, punched her in the face and pulled her hair.

The victim was taken to hospital.

Police say as officers were investigating the incident, they received a second call involving similarly described suspects. A male victim reported he was approached by a woman and two males in the area of Hunter and Bethune streets, where he was punched in the face and kicked by the two males.

During investigation of the second call, a third call reported that a woman had verbally threatened a woman in the area of Brock and George streets.

Police say officers located the suspect, who fled. Officers chased her on foot and took her into custody.

A 21-year-old Peterborough woman was arrested and charged with two counts each of uttering threats to cause death and failure to comply with probation to keep the peace and be of good behaviour and one count each of assault, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

She was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Aug. 20.

The search continues for the two male suspects described as being between the age of 16 and 18 years old with shaggy hair. One suspect was wearing a white shirt, dark-coloured shorts, a white hat on backwards, white shoes and a blue backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at stopcrimehere.ca