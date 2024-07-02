Pride flag burning, homophobic slurs lead to hate crime arrest in Peterborough: police

A man in Peterborough, Ont., faces multiple charges in what police are calling a hate crime involving a Pride flag and slurs late last week.

The Peterborough Police Service says around 1:40 a.m. on June 28, officers responded to a report of a man carrying a Pride flag who was allegedly “screaming” homophobic slurs outside an apartment building.

Police say the man was later spotted burning the flag and when confronted he returned to his residence.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Officers also learned of an online complaint report that had been filed, but not yet processed. It detailed a complaint about the Pride flag being taken by a neighbour.

Police say the incident has been classified as a hate crime.

The investigation led to the arrest of a 48-year-old Peterborough man who was charged with two counts each of criminal harassment — threatening conduct and failure to comply with probation, along with one count each of mischief, theft and possession of property obtained by crime, all under $5,000.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the man is currently bound by probation orders to keep the peace and be of good behaviour and to also not utter words or wear clothing or hold signs that express, have or depict any racial, ethnic, anti-Semitic, homophobic slurs and/or threats of violence or death while in any public places or places that can be overheard by the public.

He was held in custody and appeared in weekend and statutory holiday court in Peterborough on June 29.