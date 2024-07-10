Man’s shooting death marks Montreal’s 18th homicide of 2024

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Montreal police say a man who was gunned down died in hospital from his injuries on Wednesday morning.

The 55-year-old victim was shot overnight inside an apartment building on Airlie Street in the city’s LaSalle borough.

When police officers arrived at the scene, they found the man seriously wounded in his upper body.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

He was rushed to hospital in critical condition. In an update around 10:30 a.m., police confirmed his death.

The man’s shooting death marks the 18th homicide in Montreal this year, police said. No arrests have been made.

The investigation was transferred to the department’s major crimes division. Police remained at the scene and the area was closed off to traffic.

— with files from The Canadian Press