Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man’s shooting death marks Montreal’s 18th homicide of 2024

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted July 10, 2024 11:07 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Montreal police force unveils new strategy to fight crime'
Montreal police force unveils new strategy to fight crime
RELATED - Montreal's police force is planning to work more closely with Indigenous communities, fight discrimination and get tough on crime. Those are some of the takeaways from the police department's new strategic plan for the next three years. The police chief outlined the details at city hall on Wednesday. Global's Tim Sargeant reports – Jun 12, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Montreal police say a man who was gunned down died in hospital from his injuries on Wednesday morning.

The 55-year-old victim was shot overnight inside an apartment building on Airlie Street in the city’s LaSalle borough.

When police officers arrived at the scene, they found the man seriously wounded in his upper body.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

He was rushed to hospital in critical condition. In an update around 10:30 a.m., police confirmed his death.

The man’s shooting death marks the 18th homicide in Montreal this year, police said. No arrests have been made.

Trending Now

The investigation was transferred to the department’s major crimes division. Police remained at the scene and the area was closed off to traffic.

with files from The Canadian Press

Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices