Manhunt underway in U.K. for suspected crossbow killer, 3 women dead

A manhunt is underway in the U.K. as police search for a suspect accused of murdering three women with a crossbow in a home north of London.

The Hertfordshire police are searching for 26-year-old Kyle Clifford, who authorities believe killed three women in the town of Bushey on Tuesday evening.

Police have not named the victims but said they are believed to be related.

The BBC has identified the women as the wife and two daughters of BBC radio commentator John Hunt. They are daughters Louise Hunt, 25, Hannah Hunt, 28, and wife Carol Hunt, 61.

Authorities said they responded to a call at a home in the Ashlyn Close neighbourhood around 7 p.m. local time on Tuesday. First responders discovered three women with serious injuries.

Despite paramedics’ best efforts, all of the women died at the scene “a short time later,” police said.

The manhunt for Clifford began Tuesday night and has continued throughout Wednesday morning.

During a news conference Wednesday morning, police said the attack was likely “targeted.” Authorities revealed that other weapons may have been used in the “horrific incident,” as well as a crossbow.

“This is an incredibly difficult incident for the victims’ family and we would ask that their privacy is respected as they come to terms with what has happened,” said Det. Supt. Rob Hall from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire major crime unit.

“Whilst we are still in the early stages of this investigation, we are actively seeking Kyle Clifford who we believe could be in the areas of Hertfordshire or North London.”

Police have asked anyone with information about Clifford or the incident to contact authorities immediately.

If Clifford is spotted, the Hertfordshire police said he should not be approached as he may still be in possession of a weapon.

Hertfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner Jonathan Ash-Edwards said the murders will “no doubt send shockwaves through the local community and across Hertfordshire,” the county that includes Bushey.

Hertsmere MP Oliver Dowden said he was “deeply concerned” by news of the triple murders.

“While I am no longer the Member of Parliament for this particular area following boundary changes, I am working to provide support to the community at this difficult time,” Dowden wrote. “My thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the victims.”

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.