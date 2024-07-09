Menu

Canada

‘Major failure’ of one of Merritt’s water systems leads to warning for residents

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 9, 2024 2:20 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Fire destroys abandoned building belonging to Merritt Mountain Music Festival'
Fire destroys abandoned building belonging to Merritt Mountain Music Festival
RELATED: Fire crews in Merritt, B.C., had their hands full with a major blaze overnight where two buildings were destroyed – Jun 18, 2024
Merritt, B.C., residents are being asked to avoid all non-essential water usage due to a “major failure” at one of the city’s water distribution systems.

The Voght Well has failed, according to the city, and while city water remains potable, residents must conserve water and cease all non-essential water usage until further notice.

No lawn watering is permitted at all until the pump is repaired and residents are asked to avoid all non-essential outdoor washing and conserve water by all means possible.

In a statement, the city said it needs the water to maintain its fire protection efforts.

Click to play video: 'Province and City of Merritt knew about dike issues years before 2021 flooding'
Province and City of Merritt knew about dike issues years before 2021 flooding
A heat warning remains in effect for the Southern Interior on Tuesday.

Hot conditions are expected into the end of the week with daytime highs reaching the high 30s and low 40s C, with overnight lows in the high teens.

Temperatures are expected to moderate starting Thursday but will remain elevated through the week, according to Environment Canada.

