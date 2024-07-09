‘Major failure’ of one of Merritt’s water systems leads to warning for residents

Send this page to someone via email

Merritt, B.C., residents are being asked to avoid all non-essential water usage due to a “major failure” at one of the city’s water distribution systems.

The Voght Well has failed, according to the city, and while city water remains potable, residents must conserve water and cease all non-essential water usage until further notice.

No lawn watering is permitted at all until the pump is repaired and residents are asked to avoid all non-essential outdoor washing and conserve water by all means possible.

In a statement, the city said it needs the water to maintain its fire protection efforts.

A heat warning remains in effect for the Southern Interior on Tuesday.

Hot conditions are expected into the end of the week with daytime highs reaching the high 30s and low 40s C, with overnight lows in the high teens.

Temperatures are expected to moderate starting Thursday but will remain elevated through the week, according to Environment Canada.