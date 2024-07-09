Regina Urgent Care Centre sees more than 500 patients in 1st week of operations

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Urgent Care Centre has been busy since opening its doors as they have provided care to more than 500 patients so far.

The centre first opened on July 2 as part of a phased approach.

Tom Stewart, Acute Care Regina executive director with the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA), said there are more than 130 health-care professionals and physicians who are delivering patient-centered care at this facility.

“The opening of Saskatchewan’s first urgent care center in Regina represents a major step in the city’s efforts to enhance access to health care services for patients as close to home as possible,” said Stewart.

“The facility provides care to those who need urgent but not emergent treatment for health care concerns such as fevers, stitches, suspected broken bones or those in need of immediate mental health and addiction support.”

The first day of operations, the Regina Urgent Care Centre saw 108 people who were provided care. Overall, Stewart added, the first week of the Regina Urgent Care Centre was a “momentous success” as staff and physicians supported a total of 575 patients including those seeking mental health and addiction support.

“We treated patients for illnesses and injuries, including abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting, cuts requiring stitches, and suspected broken bones needing an X-ray,” he said.

“The urgent care centre’s multidisciplinary teams are working closely together by addressing patient concerns, problem solving, treatment solutions, and getting to know each other’s roles and responsibilities as they deliver a new model of care.”

The average wait times for patients seeking medical care at the urgent care centre are anywhere between one to four hours. Patients can access care seven days a week from 8:00 to 9:30 p.m.

The Regina Urgent Care Centre is set to open 24 hours a day starting in the fall.