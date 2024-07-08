Occupants of truck that ran into semi on Highway 6 die in crash

Send this page to someone via email

Occupants of a truck that RCMP say crossed the centre line and smashed into a semi on July 5 have died.

The crash happened at around 5:50 p.m., Highway 6, just north of Hills, B.C., and south of Crown Road in Hills when, according to the RCMP, the truck collided with the semi-trailer.

It was witnesses at the scene who managed to rescue the driver of the semi-truck, which had overturned due to the collision.

RCMP said the investigation so far indicates the passenger truck crossed the centre line. The driver of the semi-truck attempted to avoid a collision, but his B-trailer hit the ditch, causing the semi to flip and its load to collide with the passenger truck.

The semi scattered its 100,000-pound load of timber across the highway, completely blocking both lanes, RCMP said.

The highway was closed for 11 hours to facilitate the investigation and clearing of the debris.

The driver of the semi-truck was taken to the hospital and found to have sustained minor injuries.

“Tragically, the occupants of the truck, all from Nelson, BC, did not survive the collision,” says Cpl. James Grandy, BC RCMP spokesperson. “RCMP offer their condolences to the family and thank the witnesses for their assistance at the scene.”

Both the BC Coroners Service and the Slocan Lake RCMP continue to investigate.