Vernon beaches affected by sewage leak remain closed

As heat continues to bear down on the Okanagan, Vernon, B.C., residents still don’t have access to several beaches where they could have otherwise found a reprieve.

The City of Vernon said earlier Monday that a public notice of closure will remain in place for beaches from Kin Beach to Paddlewheel Park, along Okanagan Lake in the wake of a Saturday sewer line break.

“Results from water quality testing indicate that bacterial levels are currently higher than the acceptable levels set in the Guidelines for Canadian Recreational Water Quality,” the city said in a notification.

As a precaution, beaches will remain temporarily closed and the city will continue to monitor the water quality and will provide information as it becomes available.

The sewer line has been repaired and residents and visitors south of the Vernon airport, including Predator Ridge and Eastside Road, can resume regular use of sanitary system.

