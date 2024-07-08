Menu

Canada

Vernon beaches affected by sewage leak remain closed

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted July 8, 2024 6:45 pm
1 min read
Beach closures around Vernon
WATCH :With the Okanagan starting to heat up, more and more people are flocking to various beaches. But as our Ben Low-On reports - residents in Vernon have been barred from the water due to a recent sewage leak.
As heat continues to bear down on the Okanagan, Vernon, B.C., residents still don’t have access to several beaches where they could have otherwise found a reprieve.

The City of Vernon said earlier Monday that a public notice of closure will remain in place for beaches from Kin Beach to Paddlewheel Park, along Okanagan Lake in the wake of a Saturday sewer line break.

“Results from water quality testing indicate that bacterial levels are currently higher than the acceptable levels set in the Guidelines for Canadian Recreational Water Quality,” the city said in a notification.

As a precaution, beaches will remain temporarily closed and the city will continue to monitor the water quality and will provide information as it becomes available.

The sewer line has been repaired and residents and visitors south of the Vernon airport, including Predator Ridge and Eastside Road, can resume regular use of sanitary system.

Click to play video: 'Raw sewage pours into streets of Vancouver’s Olympic Village after sewer line break'
Raw sewage pours into streets of Vancouver’s Olympic Village after sewer line break
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

