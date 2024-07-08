Menu

Share

Crime

‘Significant’ damage after truck crashes into Thompson house, Manitoba RCMP say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 8, 2024 3:01 pm
Manitoba RCMP are investigating after this vehicle crashed into a Thompson home early Saturday.
Manitoba RCMP are investigating after this vehicle crashed into a Thompson home early Saturday. Manitoba RCMP
RCMP in Thompson, Man., are investigating an incident that saw a truck drive into the front of a house just before 3 a.m. Saturday.

Police said when they arrived at the Baffin Crescent home, which had “significant” damage, the occupants of the vehicle had already fled the scene. No one was inside the house at the time of the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

