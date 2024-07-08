‘Significant’ damage after truck crashes into Thompson house, Manitoba RCMP say

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Thompson, Man., are investigating an incident that saw a truck drive into the front of a house just before 3 a.m. Saturday.

Police said when they arrived at the Baffin Crescent home, which had “significant” damage, the occupants of the vehicle had already fled the scene. No one was inside the house at the time of the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.