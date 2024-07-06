Saskatchewan immigration act met with support after launch

Send this page to someone via email

A new law was implemented in Saskatchewan this week, changing how the province manages and protects its immigration work force.

The act aims to simplify processes for employers and protect foreign workers from exploitation.

The Immigration Services Act was introduced in April and came into effect on Monday. It replaces a previous version of the legislation and is meant to bring all immigration authorities in the province under one umbrella.

“(The act includes) increasing the maximum fine amounts for offenses or violations under the act and also implementing new administrative penalties,” Anne McRorie, Immigration and career training policy executive director said.

“In addition, it further protects foreign workers by increasing the oversight of immigration recruiters, consultants and employers who are recruiting internationally.

The fines would be the highest in the country.

“We are working to ensure that employers and recruiters and consultants who are using the immigration system are using it fairly and honestly,” McRorie said.

“The new act also allows us to increase our supports to newcomers who are coming to Saskatchewan to provide a full suite of settlement services from pre-arrival to longer term retention.

The act is being met with positive feedback.

“The Regina Open Door Society is encouraged by the introduction of the new Immigration Services Act, which strengthens the framework of support for newcomers in Saskatchewan,” Regina Open Door Society Communications Manager Victoria Flores said in a statement.

“By enhancing regulatory oversight and legal protections, this act helps us better serve and safeguard the interests of those arriving in our province.”

Immigration consultant Florence Akpan said they have heard from many workers that they are often not compensated properly or work more than they should be. She hopes this act helps change that culture.

“Saskatchewan needs to make it a priority for those types of people who have come into the country and are adding significant value in the economy to have pathways to become permanent residents,” Akpan said.

According to the provincial government, around 25,000 immigrants arrived in Saskatchewan last year. A significant increase from previous years.