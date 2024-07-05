Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Sports

Calgary Flames sign 2024 first-round pick Zayne Parekh to 3-year contract

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 5, 2024 2:37 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Next generation of Calgary Flames players hit the ice at WinSport'
Next generation of Calgary Flames players hit the ice at WinSport
WATCH ABOVE: (From July 4, 2024) Calgary Flames prospects are generating a buzz at WinSport with development camp underway. As Moses Woldu reports, there are plenty of high-profile draft selections on hand, and prospects the Flames have acquired in recent trades.
The Calgary Flames have signed 2024 first-round draft picks Zayne Parekh and Matvei Gridin to three-year entry-level contracts.

The average annual value for both contracts will be US$975,000.

The 18-year-old Parekh was taken ninth overall after a 2023-24 campaign that saw him score 33 goals and dish out 63 assists in 66 regular-season games before helping lead the Saginaw Spirit to a Memorial Cup title.

Zayne Parekh, centre, poses after being selected by the Calgary Flames during the first round of the NHL hockey draft Friday, June 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. View image in full screen
Zayne Parekh, centre, poses after being selected by the Calgary Flames during the first round of the NHL hockey draft Friday, June 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. AP Photo/Steve Marcus

His 1.45 points per game was the highest by a blue liner in the Ontario Hockey League since 2009, earning him OHL and Canadian Hockey League defenceman of the year honours.

Story continues below advertisement

Gridin, selected 28th overall, had a career year with the Muskegon Lumberjacks, scoring 38 goals and 45 assists to lead the USHL in scoring and earning first-team all-star honours.

Matvei Gridin, centre, poses after being selected by the Calgary Flames during the first round of the NHL hockey draft Friday, June 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. View image in full screen
Matvei Gridin, centre, poses after being selected by the Calgary Flames during the first round of the NHL hockey draft Friday, June 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. AP Photo/Steve Marcus
The Flames also signed second-round pick Etienne Morin to a three-year entry-level deal that carries an AAV of $903,400.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

