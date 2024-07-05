Kingston Colts Junior Girls head to prestigious tournament in Kentucky

The Kingston Colts Junior Girls baseball team is embarking on what may be the longest road trip of their young careers, heading to Kentucky for a highly competitive tournament.

The Colts are enjoying their first-ever season in their signature blue uniforms with pink trim.

“It means a lot to think that even this far into like 2024 and this is now the first year that we’ve had a Colts full girls team. And I think it’s amazing that I actually get to be a part of that kind of legacy,” said player Shay Trewartha.

“Super important for us and the world to see and for future experiences,” player, Stella Bowie said. “Also, other girls teams can do what any other guys can do or other girls can do as well.”

2:00 Kingston author develops award winning video game

“These girls do not give up,” Coach Sandra Sinclair said while praising the team’s resilience and spirit. “They have a lot of fun, which I think sets them apart out there to succeed. Making sure that they have fun, that they remain engaged, they cheer each other on the positivity.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Colts are now gearing up for the biggest week in their young baseball careers. “I like to go big or go home, and this is as big as it gets,” said Sinclair.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The Junior Colts are off to Kentucky for the ‘Baseball for All’ National Girls Tournament, where they will compete against all-girls teams from across the United States.

“I think we’re going to really be put up to the test and I think it’s going to be such a good opportunity for us to really see different pitching styles and different hitting styles and all of that,” Trewartha added.

In addition to the competition, the team will face the challenge of playing on AstroTurf fields and adult-sized fields for the first time.

“We’ve done a few practices at Magoffin, which is sort of our size one going 60, 90. So it’s definitely a stretch for pitching and base running, but I think we can make it just fine,” said player Georgia Lyon.

The team’s preparation has been rigorous since last fall, setting them up to compete against the best. The Colts’ determination and hard work have positioned them to make a significant impact at the tournament.