Share

Video link
Headline link
Canada

Dartmouth to receive large stormwater system, infrastructure upgrade

By Mitchell Bailey Global News
Posted July 5, 2024 12:07 pm
1 min read
Timothy Halman, the province's minister of environment and climate change, described Friday's announcement as 'a landmark project for downtown Dartmouth.'. View image in full screen
Timothy Halman, the province's minister of environment and climate change, described Friday's announcement as 'a landmark project for downtown Dartmouth.'. Alexa MacLean/Global Halifax
Share

An aging stormwater system located in downtown Dartmouth, N.S., will undergo a significant renovation — as the Nova Scotia government announced an investment of nearly $14.1 million toward replacement infrastructure on Friday.

The province said the allocated funding will work to replace the existing stormwater sewer from Starr Park to Dartmouth Cove, ensuring the system is better equipped for future weather events.

In addition, there will be upgrades made to the surrounding areas and the intersection of Prince Albert Road, Portland Street and Alderney Drive.

Timothy Halman, the province’s minister of environment and climate change, described Friday’s announcement as “a landmark project for downtown Dartmouth.”

“It will make a huge difference, both in improving the aging stormwater system and in improving an area of downtown Dartmouth where people walk, bike and drive every day,” he said in a statement.

The Halifax Regional Municipality is said to be matching the province’s contribution, investing $14.1 million into the project as well.

The provincial release also noted that the Halifax Water Regional Development Charge will put forth $4.3 million.

“This investment is part of the Municipal Capital Growth Program, a one-time $102-million investment in projects across Nova Scotia – a historic provincial investment in municipal infrastructure,” the announcement from the province concluded.

