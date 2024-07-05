Menu

Canada

Two missing hikers lost in woods near Antigonish, N.S., located by search teams

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 5, 2024 11:15 am
1 min read
Search teams have located two hikers who were reported missing in northeastern Nova Scotia. The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
Search teams have found two hikers reported missing in northeastern Nova Scotia.

The Mounties say Dan Fraser of James River, N.S., and a family member who was hiking with him, were reported lost in the Browns Mountain area about 10 kilometres west of Antigonish, N.S., on Thursday.

The RCMP say the family member walking with Fraser was injured and had to stop, and Fraser lost his way after setting off to seek help.

A search-and-rescue team from Antigonish located the injured man yesterday, while Fraser was found earlier today by searchers from Antigonish and Pictou counties, and the Department of Natural Resources.

The injured man was taken to hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 5, 2024.

