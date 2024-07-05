Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Teen takes parents’ car to grab food, rear-ends another vehicle on Highway 401: OPP

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted July 5, 2024 10:20 am
1 min read
A vehicle driven by a 14-year-old ended up in the ditch off Highway 401 in Mississauga, police say. View image in full screen
A vehicle driven by a 14-year-old ended up in the ditch off Highway 401 in Mississauga, police say. OPP / X
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Ontario Provincial Police allege a 14-year-old took their parents’ car to get food before crashing into another vehicle.

Police said it happened at around 6:30 a.m. Friday in the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 near Mississauga Road when a vehicle was seen “driving erratically.”

The vehicle rear-ended another vehicle, pushing it into the guardrail, police said. The vehicle, with the 14-year-old driver and another passenger, then ended up in a ditch and caught fire.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The pair fled across a field, where they were caught by OPP a short time later.

The person in the vehicle that was struck was treated for minor injuries, police said.

Investigators said a 14-year-old is charged with not having a licence, careless driving and failing to remain at the scene of a collision.

Story continues below advertisement

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices