Teen takes parents’ car to grab food, rear-ends another vehicle on Highway 401: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police allege a 14-year-old took their parents’ car to get food before crashing into another vehicle.

Police said it happened at around 6:30 a.m. Friday in the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 near Mississauga Road when a vehicle was seen “driving erratically.”

The vehicle rear-ended another vehicle, pushing it into the guardrail, police said. The vehicle, with the 14-year-old driver and another passenger, then ended up in a ditch and caught fire.

The pair fled across a field, where they were caught by OPP a short time later.

The person in the vehicle that was struck was treated for minor injuries, police said.

Investigators said a 14-year-old is charged with not having a licence, careless driving and failing to remain at the scene of a collision.

