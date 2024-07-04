Blue Jays offence fizzles in loss to Astros

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – The Blue Jays and Astros provided some early July 4 fireworks Thursday, but Toronto was unable to keep the offence rolling past the first inning in a 5-3 loss to Houston.

The teams combined for six runs, eight hits and 10 baserunners in a wild first inning.

After Houston loaded the bases with nobody out to start the game, catcher Yainer Diaz drove in a run on a groundout before designated hitter Jon Singleton’s two-run single handed the Astros an early 3-0 lead.

The Blue Jays responded when second baseman Spencer Horwitz hit a two-run single with the bases loaded and catcher Alejandro Kirk followed with an RBI double to tie the game 3-3.

But the Blue Jays failed to scored another run in the game, and Mauricio Dubón’s two-out RBI single in the fifth was enough to give the Astros the win.

The series-finale loss drops the Blue Jays to nine games below .500 (39-48) farther away from evening their win-loss record than they have been all season.

Toronto finishes the season with two wins in seven games against Houston (45-42) after losing two of three on the road in May and three of four now at home.

Jeremy Peña provided insurance in the seventh when he greeted reliever Trevor Richards with a solo blast to left field.

Blue Jays starter Chris Bassitt struggled from the get-go, allowing five of the first six batters he faced to reach base. He needed 30 pitches to get out of the first inning and lasted five total, giving up four earned runs on eight hits and four walks while striking out three.

Astros starter Framber Valdez faced similar traffic over his six innings of work, but he was able to induce three double plays to limit the damage. Valdez surrendered three earned runs, nine hits and two walks while striking out four.

Josh Hader earned the save for Houston.

All-Star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., extended his hit streak to 10 games with a leadoff single in the sixth inning as part of a 1-for-4 afternoon.

Toronto’s Leo Jimenez, 25, made his MLB debut, starting at shortstop. The team’s fifth-ranked prospect, per MLB.com, struck out in his first plate appearance and earned a walk in his second before he was replaced by a pinch-hitter in the seventh inning.

Shortstop Bo Bichette was scratched an hour before the game with a right forearm contusion after being hit by a pitch on Wednesday.

The paid attendance for the matinee was 38,234 as the Blue Jays wrapped an eight-game homestand.

ON DECK — The Blue Jays begin a nine-game road trip Friday in Seattle which takes them right to the Home Run Derby on July 15 and All-Star game a day later.

Kevin Gausman (6-7, 4.75 ERA) is expected to start in the opener of the three-game set against the Mariners.

Seattle will reply with Luis Castillo (6-9, 3.87).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 4, 2024.