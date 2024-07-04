Doctors caution N.S. policy on medical assistance in dying could drive out some MDs

Some Nova Scotia doctors are arguing a recently approved regulation requiring they make referrals for medical assistance in dying could drive physicians from their practices and harm recruitment.

Three doctors told a news conference today the wording of the professional standard crosses a line by requiring that physicians give an “effective” referral to another doctor willing to administer the procedure.

They warned that the policy passed May 24 by the Nova Scotia College of Physicians and Surgeons could worsen the province’s shortage of family doctors if the regulator censures those who refuse to obey it.

Today’s news conference was organized by the Christian Medical and Dental Association of Canada.

The association said in a news release that 41 physicians in the province have signed a letter stating they’re unwilling to follow the policy, potentially putting them at risk of discipline.

Story continues below advertisement

The three doctors said the wording of the rule means they may be required to refer patients to another doctor who would carry out a procedure that is contrary to their consciences.

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

Dr. Amy Hendricks, an internal medicine specialist in Antigonish; Dr. Jeanne Ferguson, a geriatric psychiatrist in North Sydney; and Dr. Paul Young, a family physician and director of care at two nursing homes in Halifax spoke at the news conference.

The association and the doctors recommended that the province create a patient navigator service that doctors could send their patients to. Instead of being referred directly for MAID, patients would be advised on medical assistance in dying and other options, including palliative care.

However, Dr. Gus Grant, chief executive and registrar of the college, said in an interview that the wording of the professional standard ensures the rights of patients to access a legal, publicly insured form of care, and is in accordance with Canadian law.

According to Nova Scotia Health, last year there were 794 referrals for MAID, and 342 were carried out, with about 1,405 medically assisted deaths since the procedure was approved in 2016 in Nova Scotia.

Alexandra McNab, a spokeswoman for Doctors Nova Scotia, which represents physicians in the province, said in an email that since the policy was brought in, doctors have been required to make an “effective transfer of care,” even if they disagreed with the policy. McNab wrote that Doctors Nova Scotia supports the college’s standard because without it, “many patients will be unable to access the care they need.”

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 4, 2024.