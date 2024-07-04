Menu

Traffic

Woman dead, several others injured in Gardiner Expressway crash

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted July 4, 2024 6:36 am
1 min read
Police close the Gardiner Expressway after a fatal crash on July 4, 2024. View image in full screen
Police close the Gardiner Expressway after a fatal crash on July 4, 2024. Global News
Toronto police say a woman is dead and others have been injured, including a child, after a two-vehicle crash that shut down a portion of the Gardiner Expressway on Thursday morning.

Police said the crash happened at around 2 a.m. on the eastbound lanes of the expressway near Jameson Avenue.

As of 6:30 a.m., the eastbound lanes of the Gardiner Expressway were still shut down.

Police said a woman in her 50s died from the collision. Another woman in her 20s was taken to hospital with serious injuries as well as a child with minor injuries.

Paramedics told Global News they took a total of five people — four adults and one child — to hospital with varying injuries from critical to minor.

A driver of one of the vehicles fled the scene on foot. There is no word on a suspect description.

More to come.

