Woman dead, several others injured in Gardiner Expressway crash

Toronto police say a woman is dead and others have been injured, including a child, after a two-vehicle crash that shut down a portion of the Gardiner Expressway on Thursday morning.
Police said the crash happened at around 2 a.m. on the eastbound lanes of the expressway near Jameson Avenue.
As of 6:30 a.m., the eastbound lanes of the Gardiner Expressway were still shut down.
Police said a woman in her 50s died from the collision. Another woman in her 20s was taken to hospital with serious injuries as well as a child with minor injuries.
Paramedics told Global News they took a total of five people — four adults and one child — to hospital with varying injuries from critical to minor.
A driver of one of the vehicles fled the scene on foot. There is no word on a suspect description.
More to come.
