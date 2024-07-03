Manitoba RCMP investigate drowning death of 7-year-old

Manitoba RCMP say they’re investigating an incident at Gods Lake on Sunday afternoon, in which a seven-year-old girl drowned.

Police said a group of kids between the ages of five and 12 were swimming in the northeastern Manitoba lake when the girl went under. The other children ran to get help, and an adult was able to pull her out of the water and tried to give her first aid.

She was taken to the local nursing station, where she was pronounced dead.