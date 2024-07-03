Menu

Canada

Manitoba RCMP investigate drowning death of 7-year-old

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 3, 2024 11:24 am
1 min read
File: RCMP Cruiser View image in full screen
File photo of an RCMP vehicle. Global News
Manitoba RCMP say they’re investigating an incident at Gods Lake on Sunday afternoon, in which a seven-year-old girl drowned.

Police said a group of kids between the ages of five and 12 were swimming in the northeastern Manitoba lake when the girl went under. The other children ran to get help, and an adult was able to pull her out of the water and tried to give her first aid.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

She was taken to the local nursing station, where she was pronounced dead.

3 Manitoba kids drown days apart, RCMP say
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

