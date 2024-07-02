Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Emergency crews respond to vehicle fire at West Edmonton Mall

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted July 2, 2024 6:10 pm
1 min read
Emergency crew response to West Edmonton Mall View image in full screen
Emergency crew response to West Edmonton Mall on Tuesday, July 2, 2024. Paul Rampersaud/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Emergency crews responded to a vehicle fire at the parkade at West Edmonton Mall on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Edmonton Fire Rescue Services, the call came in at 1:10 p.m. and the fire was under control at 1:29 p.m.

There were no reports of injuries, EFRS said.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Police were notified and responded.

Both police and fire vehicles were seen at the parkade Tuesday.

Global News has reached out to police for more information.

More to come…

Click to play video: 'Family members stabbed at West Edmonton Mall'
Family members stabbed at West Edmonton Mall
Trending Now
Advertisement
More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices