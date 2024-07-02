Emergency crews respond to vehicle fire at West Edmonton Mall

See more sharing options

Emergency crews responded to a vehicle fire at the parkade at West Edmonton Mall on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Edmonton Fire Rescue Services, the call came in at 1:10 p.m. and the fire was under control at 1:29 p.m.

There were no reports of injuries, EFRS said.

Police were notified and responded.

Both police and fire vehicles were seen at the parkade Tuesday.

Global News has reached out to police for more information.

More to come…