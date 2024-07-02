Winnipeg man charged with manslaughter in Canada Day homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say they have a man in custody in connection with a homicide in the early hours of Canada Day.

Officers were called to the 600 block of King Edward Street around 12:15 a.m. Monday, where they found a victim with life-threatening injuries.

The victim, Eugene Rob Ryan Little, 43, was rushed to hospital, where he later died.

Police arrested a 23-year-old suspect nearby, and said the two men, who knew each other, were having an argument, which escalated to a physical assault.

The accused has been charged with manslaughter.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).