Winnipeg man charged with manslaughter in Canada Day homicide

Winnipeg police say they have a man in custody in connection with a homicide in the early hours of Canada Day.
Officers were called to the 600 block of King Edward Street around 12:15 a.m. Monday, where they found a victim with life-threatening injuries.
The victim, Eugene Rob Ryan Little, 43, was rushed to hospital, where he later died.
Police arrested a 23-year-old suspect nearby, and said the two men, who knew each other, were having an argument, which escalated to a physical assault.
The accused has been charged with manslaughter.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
