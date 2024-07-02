Winnipeg Indigenous centre gets federal funding for upgrades to heritage building

Send this page to someone via email

A heritage building at Higgins Avenue and Main Street, home to a non-profit that supports Winnipeg’s Indigenous community, is receiving tens of millions of dollars in government funding for infrastructure upgrades.

The Neeginan Centre will receive $21.1 million through the federal government’s Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program, Winnipeg MP Dan Vandal announced Tuesday.

The funds are set to improve safety and accessibility, and to address environmental concerns at the century-old building, with work planned for lighting, heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems.

The feds say the upgrades will reduce the facility’s energy consumption by an estimated 29.05 per cent and greenhouse gas emissions by 225.18 tonnes each year.

“Having dedicated and permanent spaces to share culture is a key component of fostering strong Indigenous identities,” Vandal said in a statement.

“The Neeginan Centre has long served as a gathering place for people to learn, share knowledge, and celebrate Indigenous heritage, and we couldn’t be prouder of this investment towards energy-efficient improvements to this architectural gem.

“We will continue working with partners to support meaningful infrastructure investments with a net-zero future and reconciliation at the forefront.”

Bill Shead, chair of the centre’s board of directors, said the centre will always be a place worthy of continued support and investment.

“Thirty-two years ago, a group of leaders of not-for-profit Indigenous organizations and their stakeholders took an extraordinary risk to restore and renovate Winnipeg’s historic Canadian Pacific Railway Station into a one-stop centre,” he said, “where the organizations could deliver services to their Indigenous clients in a much more efficient and coordinated manner – and – from a ‘place of their own.’

“From the outset this building has benefited from the joint efforts, cooperation, and friendship between Indigenous and non-indigenous peoples who continue to make the centre a better place to serve our communities. The GICB funding being a great example.”