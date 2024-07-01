Calgary Flames re-sign Yegor Sharangovich to 5-year contract extension

See more sharing options

The Calgary Flames have re-signed forward Yegor Sharangovich to a five-year, US$28.75-million contract.

The deal was confirmed by Sharangovich’s agent Dan Milstein on X, formerly known as Twitter. It carries an annual average value of $5.75 million per year.

View image in full screen Calgary Flames centre Yegor Sharangovich celebrates after his goal against the Arizona Coyotes during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, in Tempe, Ariz. AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Milstein also posted that goaltender Devin Cooley signed a two-year contract with the Flames worth a maximum average value of $775,000 per year.

Sharangovich had team-leading 31 goals plus 28 assists in all 82 regular-season games for the Flames this past season.

Calgary acquired the 26-year-old Belarusian in a June 2023 trade that sent Tyler Toffoli to New Jersey.

The six-foot-two, 196-pound centre was a fifth-round pick (141st overall) by the Devils in 2018.

Sharangovich has a career 84 goals and 81 assists in 287 games with New Jersey and Calgary.

Cooley, 27, appeared in six NHL games for the San Jose Sharks this past season for a 2-3-1 record, a 4.98 goals-against average and an .870 save percentage.