Sports

Calgary Flames re-sign Yegor Sharangovich to 5-year contract extension

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 1, 2024 1:15 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '20th anniversary of the Red Mile: A look back at the Calgary Flames’ 2004 Stanley Cup run'
20th anniversary of the Red Mile: A look back at the Calgary Flames’ 2004 Stanley Cup run
WATCH ABOVE: (From April 5, 2024) It's been 20 years since the Calgary Flames made it to the Stanley Cup Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning. While the team didn't win the cup, their Cinderella story ignited fans in a way the city has not seen since then. Dallas Flexhaug looks at the legacy left behind that is still being felt two decades later – Apr 5, 2024
The Calgary Flames have re-signed forward Yegor Sharangovich to a five-year, US$28.75-million contract.

The deal was confirmed by Sharangovich’s agent Dan Milstein on X, formerly known as Twitter. It carries an annual average value of $5.75 million per year.

Calgary Flames centre Yegor Sharangovich celebrates after his goal against the Arizona Coyotes during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, in Tempe, Ariz. View image in full screen
Calgary Flames centre Yegor Sharangovich celebrates after his goal against the Arizona Coyotes during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, in Tempe, Ariz. AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Milstein also posted that goaltender Devin Cooley signed a two-year contract with the Flames worth a maximum average value of $775,000 per year.

Sharangovich had team-leading 31 goals plus 28 assists in all 82 regular-season games for the Flames this past season.

Calgary acquired the 26-year-old Belarusian in a June 2023 trade that sent Tyler Toffoli to New Jersey.

The six-foot-two, 196-pound centre was a fifth-round pick (141st overall) by the Devils in 2018.

Sharangovich has a career 84 goals and 81 assists in 287 games with New Jersey and Calgary.

Cooley, 27, appeared in six NHL games for the San Jose Sharks this past season for a 2-3-1 record, a 4.98 goals-against average and an .870 save percentage.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

