Canada

Driver dead after two-vehicle Canada Day crash in Brampton

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 1, 2024 11:53 am
1 min read
Closeup of the side of a Peel Regional Police vehicle. View image in full screen
A crash at Highway 50 and Coleraine Drive was reported to Peel Regional Police at around 6:30 a.m. on Monday. One woman died. Isaac Callan/Global News
A woman died after a two-vehicle crash in Brampton early on Canada Day.

The crash at Highway 50 and Coleraine Drive was reported to Peel Regional Police at around 6:30 a.m. on Monday.

Two vehicles were involved in the collision, with police initially reporting the driver of one had sustained serious injuries.

Paramedics followed police to the scene, where they found a woman trapped in her vehicle. She was not taken to hospital and police later confirmed she had died.

After the collision, Major Mackenzie Drive was closed westbound from Highway 427, while Coleraine was closed at Highway 50.

