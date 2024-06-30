Winnipeg Jets submit qualifying offers to 5 pending restricted free agents

Send this page to someone via email

The deadline for NHL teams to submit qualifying offers to their pending restricted free agents was 4 p.m. CT, and the Winnipeg Jets made sure the likes of Cole Perfetti, David Gustafsson, Ville Heinola, Logan Stanley, and Simon Lundmark all remained with the organization.

Any restricted free agent players not receiving a qualifying offer by the deadline officially become free agents when the market opens at 11 a.m. CT on July 1. And for the Jets, that would include defenceman Artemi Kniazev and goalie Oskari Salminen. Both players spent all of last season with the AHL Manitoba Moose.

The #NHLJets have made qualifying offers to the following players:

D – Ville Heinola

D – Simon Lundmark

D – Logan Stanley

F – David Gustafsson

F – Cole Perfetti The following players were not given qualifying offers:

G – Oskari Salminen

D – Artemi Kniazev — Winnipeg Jets PR (@WpgJetsPR) June 30, 2024

Of the group of players who were qualified, only Stanley and Gustafsson are arbitration eligible and could reject the team offer by opting to have their contracts settled via a third party in an arbitration hearing.

In a majority of scenarios like that, the two sides usually reach an agreement ahead of the hearing date.