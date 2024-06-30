Menu

Sports

Winnipeg Jets submit qualifying offers to 5 pending restricted free agents

By Kelly Moore Global News
Posted June 30, 2024 5:47 pm
Winnipeg Jets center Cole Perfetti (91) watches a face off during an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars in Dallas on February 29, 2024. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Jets center Cole Perfetti (91) watches a face off during an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars in Dallas on February 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Tony Gutierrez
The deadline for NHL teams to submit qualifying offers to their pending restricted free agents was 4 p.m. CT, and the Winnipeg Jets made sure the likes of Cole Perfetti, David Gustafsson, Ville Heinola, Logan Stanley, and Simon Lundmark all remained with the organization.

Any restricted free agent players not receiving a qualifying offer by the deadline officially become free agents when the market opens at 11 a.m. CT on July 1. And for the Jets, that would include defenceman Artemi Kniazev and goalie Oskari Salminen. Both players spent all of last season with the AHL Manitoba Moose.

Of the group of players who were qualified, only Stanley and Gustafsson are arbitration eligible and could reject the team offer by opting to have their contracts settled via a third party in an arbitration hearing.

In a majority of scenarios like that, the two sides usually reach an agreement ahead of the hearing date.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

